$935.84 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $935.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

