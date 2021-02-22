$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $89.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.67 million and the lowest is $86.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $866.95 million, a P/E ratio of 131.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

