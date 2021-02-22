86,497 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.03 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

