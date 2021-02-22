862 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.