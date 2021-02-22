843 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 684,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,868,000 after buying an additional 341,579 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.09. 39,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

