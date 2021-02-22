8,300 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 18,512.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 337,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 335,443 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,437,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

