$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report sales of $8.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.67 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 773,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,413. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

