$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $39,100 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $500.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

