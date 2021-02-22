6,369 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

