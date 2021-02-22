5,669 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.64 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

