5,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.7% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

EDU traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.07. 14,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,059. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.