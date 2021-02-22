4,869 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE:BST opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.