4,725 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Big Lots stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

