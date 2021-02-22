$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,007. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 22.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

