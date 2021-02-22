360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 302,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70.

