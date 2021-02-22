360 Financial Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 4.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.69. 15,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,764. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $443.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.43 and a 200-day moving average of $365.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

