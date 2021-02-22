360 Financial Inc. Buys 187 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.44. 32,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

