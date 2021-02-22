360 Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

AMGN traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

