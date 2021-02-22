360 Financial Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.53. 433,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,759,760. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

