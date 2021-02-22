$31.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $31.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.75 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $28.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

