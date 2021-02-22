$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

