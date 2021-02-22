2,151,969 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Entrust Global Partners L L C

Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,151,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,750,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 42.8% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 745,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,845,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.