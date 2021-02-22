21,421 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $391.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.