$197.93 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post sales of $197.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.16 million. Archrock posted sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $872.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archrock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 1,282,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after buying an additional 454,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Archrock by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

