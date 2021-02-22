18,433 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in The AES by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NYSE AES opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

