$176.93 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post sales of $176.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the lowest is $162.34 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $826.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

ALNY stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.06. 682,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,794. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.52.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.