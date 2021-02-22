1,244 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,398,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $330.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.