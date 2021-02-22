11,378 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.63 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

