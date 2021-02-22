1,130 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

