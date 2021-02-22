1,125 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $48.40 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

