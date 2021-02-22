106,779 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PRA Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,117,000.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAA traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

