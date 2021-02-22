$10.39 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $10.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $39.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.92 million, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $54.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $439,812.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

