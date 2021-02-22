$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,919. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

