$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 6,530,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,410. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

