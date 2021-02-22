$1.35 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.42. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.