$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,865.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

