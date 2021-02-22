$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Enova International posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,989. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.