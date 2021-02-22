$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,245,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

