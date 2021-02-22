$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $171.34. 1,277,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

