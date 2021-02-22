$0.67 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $16.37 on Monday, reaching $208.43. 747,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

