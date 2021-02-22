-$0.44 EPS Expected for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SenesTech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNES opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

