-$0.43 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 189.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,587. The company has a market capitalization of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

