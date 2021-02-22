$0.40 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

