$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

SFM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. 1,392,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 276,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.