-$0.38 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

