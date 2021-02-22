$0.37 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

