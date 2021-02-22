-$0.30 EPS Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.39). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%.

In other news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00. Insiders own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,453. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

