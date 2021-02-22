-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 42,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $358.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.45.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

