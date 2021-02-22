$0.19 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.73. Macy’s reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.