-$0.14 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TENX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

